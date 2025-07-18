China Investments Holdings Expands Leasing Portfolio with New Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) has provided an update.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, operates in the finance leasing industry. The company focuses on acquiring and leasing assets, providing financial solutions to various clients. In a recent announcement, Greengold Leasing entered into a new finance lease agreement with a lessee, acquiring assets worth RMB50,000,000 to lease back to the lessee for four years. Additionally, adjustment agreements were executed to extend the lease period and adjust payments under existing finance leases. These transactions, exceeding a 5% threshold, are deemed discloseable under listing rules, indicating significant operational activities that could impact the company’s financial positioning.

