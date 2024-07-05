China Investments Announces New Finance Lease Deal

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

China Investments Holdings Limited’s subsidiary Greengold Leasing has entered into a finance lease agreement as the lessor, with an independent third party lessee for the transfer and leaseback of assets valued at RMB40 million, or about HK$42.96 million. The five-year lease agreement includes a total payment of approximately RMB49.45 million, which covers the principal and interest, to be paid quarterly. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, given its transaction size.

For further insights into HK:0132 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.