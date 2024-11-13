China Investment Reports Net Asset Value Per Share

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd (HK:1226) has released an update.

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of HK$0.39 as of October 31, 2024. This figure offers insight into the company’s financial health and could influence investor decisions in the stock market. The board includes experienced executive and non-executive directors, showcasing a strong leadership team.

