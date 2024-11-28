China Investment and Finance Group Sees Improved Interim Results

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd (HK:1226) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd reported a significant reduction in its net losses for the six months ending September 2024, with losses narrowing to HK$6,966,000 compared to HK$27,695,000 in the previous year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$3,318,000 from HK$2,668,000, despite enduring losses from equity instruments. The firm maintains a stable financial position with net assets valued at HK$151,896,000.

For further insights into HK:1226 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.