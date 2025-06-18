China Investment and Finance Group Reports Reduced Losses for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd ( (HK:1226) ) has shared an announcement.

China Investment and Finance Group Limited reported its audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, revealing a significant reduction in net losses compared to the previous year. The company experienced a decrease in gross proceeds from the disposal of listed securities and faced both realized and unrealized losses on equity investments, but managed to reduce administrative expenses and impairment losses, resulting in a smaller overall loss.

More about China Investment and Finance Group Ltd

China Investment and Finance Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on investment and financial services, particularly dealing with listed and unlisted equity investments.

Average Trading Volume: 917,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$359M

Find detailed analytics on 1226 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.