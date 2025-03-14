China Investment and Finance Group Reports Net Asset Value Update

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd ( (HK:1226) ) has issued an announcement.

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd announced that as of February 28, 2025, its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.37. This update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and market position, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perceptions.

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a focus on investment and financial services.

YTD Price Performance: -59.40%

Average Trading Volume: 57,284

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$222.8M

