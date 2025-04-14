China Investment and Finance Group Ltd Reports Net Asset Value

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd ( (HK:1226) ) has issued an update.

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd announced that its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share as of March 31, 2025, was approximately HK$0.37. This financial update provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s current financial standing, which may influence investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about China Investment and Finance Group Ltd

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 1226.

YTD Price Performance: -62.41%

Average Trading Volume: 18,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$206.3M

