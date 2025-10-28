China International Development Corporation Updates Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0264) ) has provided an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors. The board is led by Co-Chairmen Mr. Zhao Jingfei and Mr. Siu Miu Man, Simon, with Mr. Fan Xin serving as the Chief Executive Officer. The announcement also details the membership of the board committees, highlighting the roles and functions of each director within the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance framework, which can impact the company’s strategic direction and operational decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0264) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about China International Development Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,391,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$982.8M



