China International Development Corporation Limited Announces Share Placing to Raise HK$53.40 Million

China International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0264) ) has shared an announcement.

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced a placing agreement for new shares under a general mandate. The company plans to issue up to 30 million new shares at a price of HK$1.78 each, representing a discount to the current stock price. The initiative aims to raise approximately HK$53.40 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds of HK$52.02 million after expenses. The placing is contingent on certain conditions and aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, although it may not proceed if conditions are not met.

More about China International Development Corporation Limited

YTD Price Performance: 28.21%

Average Trading Volume: 693,923

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$845.4M

