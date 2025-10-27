China International Development Corporation Completes Successful Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0264) ) has shared an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited has successfully completed the placement of 15 million new shares, raising approximately HK$25.55 million. The proceeds will be used to bolster the company’s financial position, support existing operations, and explore new business opportunities, including Web3 technology applications. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s market position and provide additional resources for growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0264) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about China International Development Corporation Limited

China International Development Corporation Limited operates in the leather manufacturing industry, providing extended cleaning services for leather and motor vehicle engines. The company is focused on enhancing its market position through new business opportunities, including Web3 technology applications.

Average Trading Volume: 3,445,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$982.8M

