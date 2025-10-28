China International Development Corporation Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0264) ) has provided an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited has appointed Mr. Lei Zhengbiao as an executive director effective October 28, 2025. Mr. Lei, who has a background in engineering and technology, previously served as a technical sales manager for the company and has extensive experience in the electronics and technology sectors. This appointment is part of the company’s strategic move to enhance its leadership team, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning. Mr. Lei’s role will involve responsibilities aligned with prevailing market conditions, and he may receive a discretionary bonus based on company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0264) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China International Development Corporation Limited stock, see the HK:0264 Stock Forecast page.

More about China International Development Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,391,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$982.8M

