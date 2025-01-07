China International Development Corp Faces Compliance Challenge After Director’s Passing

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from China International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0264) ) is now available.

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced the passing of Mr. Rong Yi, an independent non-executive director who also served as the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit and nomination committees. His passing leaves the company with vacancies in key positions, which affects its compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules regarding the composition of independent directors and committee members. The company is actively seeking suitable candidates to fill these vacancies within three months to restore compliance.

