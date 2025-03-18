China International Development Corp Completes Share Placement to Boost Operations

The latest announcement is out from China International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0264) ).

China International Development Corporation Limited has successfully completed the placing of 9,024,000 new shares under a General Mandate, raising approximately HK$15.62 million in net proceeds. The funds will be allocated towards purchasing materials and equipment for leather manufacturing, covering general working capital, and settling outstanding payables. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and operational capabilities without significantly altering its shareholder structure.

More about China International Development Corporation Limited

China International Development Corporation Limited operates in the leather manufacturing industry, providing extended cleaning services for leather and motor vehicle engines. The company focuses on acquiring materials and equipment for its operations and managing overhead costs.

YTD Price Performance: 73.08%

Average Trading Volume: 1,896,148

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.18B

