China International Corp Schedules Critical Board Meeting

China International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0264) has released an update.

China International Development Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting to be held on August 30, 2024, to discuss the interim financial results and consider a potential interim dividend. This key meeting will determine the company’s financial performance for the first half of the year and the possibility of shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:0264 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.