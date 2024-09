China Innovation Investment Limited (HK:1217) has released an update.

China Innovation Investment Limited has announced an unaudited net asset value per share of approximately HK $0.044 as of 31 August 2024. The company’s executive directors include Mr. Xiang Xin as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the board also features independent non-executive directors and an alternate director.

