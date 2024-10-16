China Industrial Securities Sells $10M Perpetual Securities

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced the sale of Perpetual Securities valued at $10 million for $9.87 million in an open market transaction. This move underscores the company’s strategic financial adjustments and compliance with Hong Kong’s listing rules. The transaction highlights the dynamic nature of financial asset management in the global market.

For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.