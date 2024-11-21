China Industrial Securities Invests in Alibaba Notes

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced a significant financial move with its subsidiary, CISI Investment, subscribing to Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s notes, valued at CNY60 million. The notes, issued on 19th and 20th November 2024, are part of a larger CNY1.1 billion offering, offering a fixed interest rate of 3.5% annually until maturity in 2044. This transaction highlights the company’s strategic investments funded through internal resources, showcasing its commitment to expanding its financial portfolio.

For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.