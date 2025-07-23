China Industrial Securities International Secures $40 Million Loan Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. ( (HK:6058) ) has shared an announcement.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited announced the renewal of an uncommitted revolving loan facility with a bank lender, increasing the facility amount to US$40 million. This financial arrangement underscores the company’s strategic financial management and its reliance on Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. to maintain majority control, as a change in this control could trigger a default event. The company will continue to disclose relevant information in its interim and annual reports as required by the Listing Rules.

More about China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited is a financial services company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It operates primarily in the financial sector, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is controlled by Industrial Securities Co., Ltd., which holds a significant majority of its shares.

Average Trading Volume: 7,449,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.32B



