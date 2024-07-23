China Industrial Securities Bolsters Portfolio with Bond Acquisition

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced the acquisition of bonds valued at an aggregate principal amount of US$9,900,000 through its subsidiary, CISI Investment. These open market transactions, made on two separate dates in 2024, are part of the Group’s strategy to diversify and stabilize its investment portfolio, aiming for sustainable shareholder value increase. This strategic investment aligns with the company’s broader goal to enhance its diverse financial service offerings, which includes brokerage, asset management, and various other financial services.

For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.