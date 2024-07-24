China In-Tech Reports Reduced Annual Losses

China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited (HK:0464) has released an update.

China In-Tech Limited, formerly known as China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited, has announced a significant reduction in its annual losses for the year ended 31 March 2024 compared to the previous year, alongside a notable increase in revenue. The company also reported that trading of its shares, which are listed under stock code 00464, will resume. These financial results reflect a narrowed loss per share, improving the outlook for shareholders and potential investors.

