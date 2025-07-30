China Huarong Energy Faces Board Compliance Challenges Following Director Retirement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Huarong Energy Company Limited ( (HK:1101) ) has issued an announcement.

China Huarong Energy Company Limited announced the retirement of Mr. Wang Jin Lian as an independent non-executive director and changes in the composition of its board committees. This change has led to non-compliance with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, including the requirement for a minimum number of independent non-executive directors and the composition of various board committees.

More about China Huarong Energy Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$235.5M

