China Huarong Energy Announces Board Restructuring

China Huarong Energy Company Limited ( (HK:1101) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Huarong Energy Company Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective from 31 July 2025. The new board structure includes NIU Jianmin as Chairman and HONG Liang as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operation Officer, along with other directors and committee members. This restructuring may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about China Huarong Energy Company Limited

China Huarong Energy Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the energy sector. The company is listed with the stock code 01101.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$235.5M

