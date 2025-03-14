China Hongqiao Group Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. ( (HK:1378) ) has provided an announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited reported a substantial financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a 16.9% increase in revenue to approximately RMB156.17 billion. The company’s gross profit surged by 101.2%, and net profit attributable to owners rose by 95.2%, reflecting strong operational efficiency and market demand. The proposed final dividend is HK102 cents per share, contributing to a total dividend of HK161 cents per share for 2024, indicating a robust return for shareholders.

China Hongqiao Group Limited is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the aluminum industry. The company is known for its production and distribution of aluminum products and has a significant market presence.

