China Hongqiao Group Ltd. Issues $330 Million in Senior Unsecured Notes

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. ( (HK:1378) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of US$330 million worth of 7.05% senior unsecured notes due in 2028, following an agreement with initial purchasers. The proceeds from this issuance are intended for refinancing existing offshore indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, which could potentially strengthen the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

More about China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and it operates within the industry of aluminum production and manufacturing.

YTD Price Performance: -2.38%

Average Trading Volume: 31,531,372

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$108.8B

