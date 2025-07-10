China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Sets Date for 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited ( (HK:1123) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 8, 2025. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and a resolution for a share repurchase mandate. The share repurchase mandate allows the company to buy back up to 10% of its issued shares, which could impact shareholder value and market perception.

More about China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited

China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited operates in the photography and imaging industry, focusing on providing photo products and related services. The company is known for its offerings in the Hong Kong market, catering to both consumer and professional segments.

Average Trading Volume: 131,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$135.1M

