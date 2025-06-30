China HK Power Smart Energy Group Reports Increased Revenue but Sustains Losses in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China LNG Group ( (HK:0931) ) has issued an announcement.

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a revenue increase to HK$713,440,000 from HK$454,491,000 in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a loss of HK$121,888,000, attributed to increased administrative expenses, selling and distribution costs, and a provision for penalty charges on legal proceedings. The comprehensive income also showed a loss, reflecting challenges in foreign operations and joint ventures. This financial performance indicates ongoing operational challenges and potential implications for stakeholders, as the company navigates its market position amidst these financial hurdles.

More about China LNG Group

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the energy sector, focusing on smart energy solutions. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 931.

Average Trading Volume: 2,138,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.49B

For an in-depth examination of 0931 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue