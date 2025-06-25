China High Speed Transmission Postpones EGM Amid Legal and Shareholder Concerns

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co ( (HK:0658) ) has shared an announcement.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. has announced a further postponement of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) initially scheduled for June 27, 2025, now rescheduled to June 30, 2028. This decision is influenced by ongoing legal actions and an independent investigation, as well as concerns from key transaction counterparties and minority shareholders. The postponement aims to allow time for these issues to be resolved, ensuring the company’s rights are preserved and stakeholders’ interests are protected.

More about China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. operates in the transmission equipment industry, focusing on high-speed transmission products. The company is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of transmission equipment, which is crucial for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 976,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.13B

For a thorough assessment of 0658 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue