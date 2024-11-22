China Healthwise Extends Bond Issuance Completion Date

China Healthwise Holdings (HK:0348) has released an update.

China Healthwise Holdings Limited has announced an extension for the completion date of its bond issuance agreement, moving it to December 31, 2024. This decision is linked to the need for additional asset pledges and changes in interest payment terms, which have been adjusted to a semi-annual schedule. The company aims to address potential liquidity challenges by securing these bonds, ensuring financial stability and protecting shareholder interests.

