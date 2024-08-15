China Healthwise EGM Passes New Share Scheme

China Healthwise Holdings (HK:0348) has released an update.

China Healthwise Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 15, 2024, by a significant majority vote. Key resolutions include the adoption of a new share option scheme and an associated service provider sublimit. These developments may impact the company’s stock performance and are of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

For further insights into HK:0348 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.