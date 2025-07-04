China Health Technology Group Approves Share Consolidation

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:1069) ) has shared an announcement.

China Health Technology Group Holding Company Limited announced the successful passing of a resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 4, 2025, approving a share consolidation. The share consolidation will take effect on July 8, 2025, with new share certificates issued in gold color, impacting trading and settlement processes. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially enhancing market perception and operational efficiency.

More about China Bozza Development Holdings Limited

China Health Technology Group Holding Company Limited operates within the health technology sector, focusing on the development and distribution of health-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,154,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$37.81M

