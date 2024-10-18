China Health Group Halts Acquisition Amid Market Slump

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited has terminated its acquisition of a limited partnership interest in Hunan Bochuang Technology Construction Industry Investment Fund due to the sluggish market environment. The decision is seen as beneficial for the company and its shareholders and will not adversely affect its financial position. The refunded monies from the prepayment will be used for the company’s working capital needs.

