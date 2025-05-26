China Health Group Enhances Internal Controls for Compliance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Health Group ( (HK:0673) ) just unveiled an update.

China Health Group Limited has undertaken an internal control review to enhance its compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. The company engaged PRO-WIS Risk Advisory Services Limited to conduct a thorough review of its internal control systems from April 2024 to March 2025. The review aimed to ensure effective compliance with the listing rules, including discussions with management and employees and identifying areas for improvement. The board considers the consultancy firm well-qualified for this task, given its extensive experience in internal controls and corporate governance across various sectors.

More about China Health Group

China Health Group Limited, operating in Hong Kong as CHG HS Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the healthcare industry and focuses on ensuring compliance with the listing regulations of the stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,313,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$145M

