China Health Group Announces New Auditor Appointment

China Health Group Limited has announced the retirement of its previous auditor, Elite Partners CPA Limited, and the proposal to appoint Beijing Xinghua Caplegend CPA Limited as the new auditor. The decision was made by the company’s Board and Audit Committee based on several factors including the firm’s market reputation, experience, and independence. This appointment is aimed to serve until the next annual general meeting, pending formal procedures.

