China Health Group Announces Major Acquisition

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in an unnamed target company for an initial consideration of HK$46.66 million, plus potential additional earn-out consideration, making the target a wholly-owned subsidiary. This deal is contingent on certain conditions and shareholder approval, with detailed information to be provided in an upcoming circular. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities as the transaction’s completion remains uncertain.

For further insights into HK:0673 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.