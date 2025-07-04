China Hanking Holdings Announces Spin-Off and Listing of Hanking Gold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3788) ) has issued an announcement.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. announced a proposed spin-off and separate listing of its gold business, Hanking Gold, on the main board of the Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to create an independent capital platform for the gold business, facilitating its faster development and enhancing shareholder value. The spin-off will result in a parallel listing structure, allowing eligible shareholders to hold shares in both China Hanking Holdings and Hanking Gold. The Mt Bundy and Cygnet gold projects in Australia are key assets in this venture, with significant gold resources and development plans underway, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the development and management of gold projects in Australia. The company operates several gold projects, including SXO, Coolgardie, Mt Bundy, and Cygnet, with a strategic emphasis on enhancing shareholder value and expanding its gold business.

