China Hanking Boosts Stake in Cygnet Gold

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Hanking Australia, is increasing its stake in Cygnet Gold to 93.37% through a AUD19.4 million acquisition. This move strengthens Hanking’s presence in the gold mining sector, leveraging the rising gold prices and the potential of Cygnet Gold’s project, which is currently in the pre-development stage. The transaction, funded by internal resources, underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its mining interests in Australia.

