China Hanking Boosts Gold Resources in Australia

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Limited has significantly increased its gold resources to 1.38 million ounces with a high average grade of 3.9 grams per ton at its fully-owned Cygnet Gold Project in Western Australia, following a triumphant Stage 1 exploration program. The Cygnet Gold Project, located near Southern Cross and well-connected via existing infrastructure, further solidifies the company’s position in the gold mining sector.

