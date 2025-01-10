China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Relocates Hong Kong Office

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited ( (HK:1253) ).

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from January 10, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments to its operational logistics, potentially impacting its business efficiency and regional market presence.

More about China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and it is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates within the green development sector, focusing on sustainable urbanization and ecological landscaping projects.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 4,682,807

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$157.2M

