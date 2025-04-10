China Graphite Group Schedules AGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

China Graphite Group Ltd. ( (HK:2237) ) has issued an update.

China Graphite Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 15, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, the re-election of retiring directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. Additionally, the AGM will consider granting the board of directors the authority to repurchase shares and issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

More about China Graphite Group Ltd.

China Graphite Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the graphite industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the production and supply of graphite-related products.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 449,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$512M

See more insights into 2237 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue