China Gold International Corrects AGM Poll Results

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. has announced corrected poll results from their recent Annual General and Special Meeting due to a tabulation error, which initially led to the omission of some proxies. The updated results, which do not change the outcome of the resolutions, have now been incorporated into the corporate records. The company reasserted its commitment to accuracy in shareholder voting outcomes.

