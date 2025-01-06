China General Education Group Enhances Governance with Director Training and Internal Control Appointment

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

China General Education Group Limited ( (HK:2175) ) has provided an update.

China General Education Group Limited has announced the completion of training for relevant directors and the appointment of an internal control consultant. This development follows disciplinary actions by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The directors, Mr. Niu Xiaojun and Ms. Zhang Zhonghua, completed regulatory training and have ensured the implementation of enhanced internal control measures. These steps are expected to bolster the Group’s governance and compliance framework.

