China Gas Holdings Reports Stable Profit Amid Revenue Dip

China Gas Holdings Limited is a leading integrated energy supplier in China, specializing in the distribution of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers, and operating gas pipelines and fueling stations across the country. The company recently released its annual financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, highlighting a slight decrease in revenue but an increase in profit attributable to owners. Key financial metrics showed a 2.6% decline in turnover to HK$79.26 billion, while profit attributable to owners rose by 2.1% to HK$3.25 billion. Basic earnings per share increased by 1.7% to HK$0.60, and the company maintained a strong free cash flow of HK$4.66 billion. Despite challenges such as fluctuating global gas prices and a sluggish real estate market, China Gas Holdings continues to focus on expanding its integrated energy services and enhancing its operational efficiency. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to leveraging its extensive network and strategic initiatives to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities in the energy sector.

