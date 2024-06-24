China Gas Holdings Reports Mixed Annual Results

China Gas Holdings (HK:0384) has released an update.

China Gas Holdings Limited reports a decrease in revenue by 11.5% and gross profit by 6.1% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company saw a slight decline in adjusted net profit by 4.3%, but a notable increase of 70.2% in free cash flow. Despite these mixed results, the annual dividend payout remained consistent at 50 HK cents per share.

For further insights into HK:0384 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.