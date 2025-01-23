China Galaxy Securities Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) has issued an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. announced its preliminary financial results for 2024, revealing a significant growth in its financial performance despite challenging market conditions. The company reported a 5.13% increase in operating income to RMB 35.370 billion and a notable rise in operating profit by 31.72% to RMB 10.822 billion, attributed to strong performance in investment trading and wealth management sectors. The net profit attributable to shareholders also surged by 28.62%, underscoring the company’s robust operational strategies and market positioning.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on investment trading and wealth management, striving to deliver high-quality development and improve its operational results.

