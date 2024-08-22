China Galaxy Securities Issues New Subordinated Bonds

China Galaxy Securities Co (DE:CGL) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the public issuance of its 2024 subordinated bonds, totaling RMB 2.6 billion, to professional investors. This third tranche includes both three-year bonds at a 2.10% coupon rate and five-year bonds at a 2.22% coupon rate, aimed at boosting the company’s working capital. Notably, related parties of the underwriters have taken part in the subscription, while company insiders and significant shareholders did not.

