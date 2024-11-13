China Galaxy Securities Issues New Short-term Paper

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. has successfully issued its tenth tranche of short-term commercial paper for 2024, amounting to RMB4 billion. The paper, with a term of 92 days and a coupon rate of 1.88%, is aimed at boosting the company’s working capital. This strategic move reflects the company’s robust financial planning and commitment to maintaining liquidity.

