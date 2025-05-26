China Galaxy Securities Completes 2025 Tenth Tranche Commercial Paper Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 tenth tranche of short-term commercial paper, valued at RMB3 billion, with a coupon rate of 1.68% and a term of 179 days. This issuance, authorized by the company’s board, aims to supplement the company’s working capital, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6881) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.59 price target.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company primarily focuses on securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management services, catering to a diverse clientele in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 64,800,710

Current Market Cap: HK$153.2B

