China Galaxy Securities Announces First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2025

The latest update is out from China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ).

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has announced the first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of 2025, scheduled for February 17, 2025, in Beijing. The main agenda is to consider and approve amendments to the Plan on Authorization Granted by the General Meeting to the Board of Directors. This EGM is significant as it may impact the governance structure and decision-making process of the company, potentially influencing its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in China, specializing in securities brokerage, investment banking, asset management, and other financial services. The company focuses on serving both individual and institutional clients in the financial markets.

