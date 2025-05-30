China Fortune Holdings Secures Unanimous Approval at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Fortune Holdings Limited ( (HK:0110) ) has issued an update.

China Fortune Holdings Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2025. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of directors’ remuneration, re-appointment of the auditor, and authorization for the directors to issue and repurchase shares. The unanimous approval of these resolutions by shareholders reflects strong support for the company’s current leadership and strategic direction.

More about China Fortune Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 54,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$44.37M

