China Fortune Holdings Secures Unanimous Approval at AGM

China Fortune Holdings Limited ( (HK:0110) ) has issued an update.
China Fortune Holdings Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2025. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of directors’ remuneration, re-appointment of the auditor, and authorization for the directors to issue and repurchase shares. The unanimous approval of these resolutions by shareholders reflects strong support for the company’s current leadership and strategic direction.
More about China Fortune Holdings Limited
Average Trading Volume: 54,581
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$44.37M
