China Foods Limited Corrects Proxy Form Details

China Foods Limited has announced a correction to the proxy form for its upcoming Special General Meeting on July 22, 2024, addressing clerical errors in the original document. Shareholders are advised of the new registration deadlines and are provided with a Revised Form of Proxy for voting eligibility. The company ensures that all other information remains unchanged and emphasizes that submission of proxy forms does not affect shareholders’ rights to vote in person.

